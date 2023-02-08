SHAREPOINT SPECIALIST

LOCATION Illovu

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 20 February 2023

SALARY R 670 000 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call / WhatsApp message to Shashi on the cell number in the REF above for email address

JOB PURPOSE

– Responsible for SharePoint management, maintenance and administration to ensure ongoing system support, reliability, availability and optimisation.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Diploma in computer science or IT related qualification

– ITIL foundation certificate (added advantage)

– SharePoint relevant certificate.

EXPERIENCE

– Over 5 years of SharePoint administration experience

– Programming experience (added advantage)

– Experience managing and administration of enterprise-level O365 SharePoint 2013

– Experience in SharePoint online (added advantage)

– Experience troubleshooting issues and providing customer support for service requests related to O365 SharePoint Online and on-premises environments.

– Working knowledge of current messaging and collaboration systems software, protocols and standards

– Experience in configuring, administering, and monitoring Exchange Active Sync services.

– Ability to solve complex SharePoint issues.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Operational

– Responsible for managing SharePoint sites and accounts, including configuration, custom features deployment.

– Manage the Company’s SharePoint environment and enhancement as per business requirements by adhering to the development process (SDLC) and Change Management process (ITIL).

– Responsible for understanding business and the requirements that drive the analysis and design of technical solutions.

– Management and maintenance of site content, structure settings, site hierarchy, and site collection navigation.

– Utilisation of Sharegate tool /relevant tool for migrations of SharePoint sites and collections to the O365 SharePoint Online Environment.

Update documentation, check validity and accuracy on all documentation used by the end users, site owners and Administrators.

– Provide 1st and 2nd line support for SharePoint and liaising with the Service provider where necessary.

– Troubleshoot issues/incidents and provide user support.

– Analyse SharePoint application problems, recommend solutions and technologies to meet business security and information security objectives.

– Analyse and recommend SharePoint enhancement, updates, and upgrades.

– Administer and configure SharePoint and share knowledge with IT team.

– Ensuring security and critical applications patches are maintained by liaising with the service providerReporting

– Produce necessary reports based on requests.

– Input into management reports as and when requiredContribute directly to the SharePoint journey, enable quality of IT service in-line with service management strategy.

– Processed and continuous improvement

– Ensure that SharePoint standard operating procedure is maintained on regular basis Determines and implements security standards for the SharePoint platform.

– Designs and builds high availability solutions to ensure platform resiliency.

– Designs and implements a comprehensive structure that logically organises related components into a hierarchical structure across the SharePoint platform.

– Provides subject matter knowledge to IT resources and business stakeholders in leveraging, conceptualising, developing, and implementing SharePoint solutionsto address business needs.

– Collaborates with IT resources to integrate SharePoint modules with other systems.

– Creates and maintains technical documentations such as the SharePoint platform.

– Maintaining and updating SharePoint [URL Removed] tasks

– Recommend best practices to achieve business objectives, advises on risk assumptions for any variances granted, and provides alternatives to achievedesired end results.

– Maintains SharePoint documentation and configuration data for regulatory and audit purposes.

– Perform any reasonable tasks as and when required by the Line Manager and Functional Manager.

Share knowledge with internal and external stakeholders for support purposes.

Participate in projects integrating with SharePoint and provide input where required.

COMPETENCIES

Knowledge

Knowledge of SharePoint

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

ITIL process understanding

Customer ServiceTechnical Skills

Good communication skills – verbal and written

MS Office

Good interpersonal skills

Application skills

Communication skills

Business Acumen

Process driven

Customer service driven

About The Employer:

