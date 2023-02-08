SharePoint Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a SharePoint Specialist
Responsible for SharePoint management, maintenance and administration to ensure ongoing system support, reliability, availability and optimization.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Diploma in computer science or IT related qualification
- ITIL foundation certificate (added advantage)
- SharePoint relevant certificate
- Over 5 years of SharePoint administration experience
- Programming experience (added advantage)
- Experience managing and administration of enterprise-level O365 SharePoint 2013
- Experience in SharePoint online (added advantage)
- Experience troubleshooting issues and providing customer support for service requests related to O365 SharePoint Online and on-premises environments.
- Working knowledge of current messaging and collaboration systems software, protocols and standards
- Experience in configuring, administering, and monitoring Exchange Active Sync services.
- Ability to solve complex SharePoint issues.
Knowledge
- Knowledge of SharePoint
- Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- ITIL process understanding.
- Customer Service
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
