SharePoint Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a SharePoint Specialist

Responsible for SharePoint management, maintenance and administration to ensure ongoing system support, reliability, availability and optimization.

Qualifications and Experience:

Diploma in computer science or IT related qualification

ITIL foundation certificate (added advantage)

SharePoint relevant certificate

Over 5 years of SharePoint administration experience

Programming experience (added advantage)

Experience managing and administration of enterprise-level O365 SharePoint 2013

Experience in SharePoint online (added advantage)

Experience troubleshooting issues and providing customer support for service requests related to O365 SharePoint Online and on-premises environments.

Working knowledge of current messaging and collaboration systems software, protocols and standards

Experience in configuring, administering, and monitoring Exchange Active Sync services.

Ability to solve complex SharePoint issues.

Knowledge

Knowledge of SharePoint

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

ITIL process understanding.

Customer Service

