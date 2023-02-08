SharePoint Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose:

Responsible for SharePoint management, maintenance and administration to ensure ongoing system support, reliability, availability and optimisation. .

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree/Diploma in IT or equivalent related work experience

ITIL foundation certificate (will be added advantage)

SharePoint relevant certificate

5 years of SharePoint administration work experience.

Experience managing and administration of enterprise-level O365 SharePoint 2013

Experience in SharePoint online (added advantage)

Experience troubleshooting issues and providing customer support for service requests related to O365 SharePoint Online and on-premises environments.

Working knowledge of current messaging and collaboration systems software, protocols and standards

Programming experience (added advantage)

Knowledge & Technical Skills:

Customer Care & Following Procedure, Knowledge of SharePoint

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

TIL process understanding

Key Performance Areas (Duties & Responsibilities):

Operational

Responsible for managing SharePoint sites and accounts, including configuration, custom features deployment.

Manage SharePoint environment and enhancement as per business requirements by adhering to the development process (SDLC) and Change Management process (ITIL).

Responsible for understanding business and the requirements that drive the analysis and design of technical solutions.

Management and maintenance of site content, structure settings, site hierarchy, and site collection navigation.

Utilisation of Sharegate tool /relevant tool for migrations of SharePoint sites and collections to the O365 SharePoint Online Environment.

Update documentation, check validity and accuracy on all documentation used by the end users, site owners and Administrators.

Provide 1st and 2nd line support for SharePoint and liaising with the Service provider where necessary.

Troubleshoot issues/incidents and provide user support.

Analyse SharePoint application problems, recommend solutions and technologies to meet business security and information security objectives.

Analyse and recommend SharePoint enhancement, updates, and upgrades.

Administer and configure SharePoint and share knowledge with IT team.

Ensuring security and critical applications patches are maintained by liaising with the service provider.

Processed and continuous improvement

Ensure that SharePoint standard operating procedure is maintained on regular basis Determines and implements security standards for the SharePoint platform.

Designs and builds high availability solutions to ensure platform resiliency.

Designs and implements a comprehensive structure that logically organises related components into a hierarchical structure across the SharePoint platform.

Provides subject matter knowledge to IT resources and business stakeholders in leveraging, conceptualising, developing, and implementing SharePoint solutions to address business needs.

Collaborates with IT resources to integrate SharePoint modules with other systems.

Creates and maintains technical documentations such as the SharePoint platform.

Maintaining and updating SharePoint application.

3.Reporting

Produce necessary reports based on requests.

Input into management reports as and when required.

Contribute directly to the SharePoint journey, enable quality of IT service in-line with service management strategy.

4.Adhoc tasks

Recommend best practices to achieve business objectives, advises on risk assumptions for any variances granted, and provides alternatives to achieve desired end results.

Maintains SharePoint documentation and configuration data for regulatory and audit purposes.

Perform any reasonable tasks as and when required by the Line Manager and Functional Manager.

Share knowledge with internal and external stakeholders for support purposes.

N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily. Applicants will be requested to fill in and sign a POPI Act Consent Form.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Software Development Life Cycle

ITIL

O365 SharePoint

Troubleshooting

SharePoint

Microsoft Sharepoint Development

SharePoint Support

Microsoft SharePoint administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position