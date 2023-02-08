Software Development Engineer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Senior Software Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical knowledge – Required:
- Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
