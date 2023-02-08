Software Development Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Senior Software Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical knowledge – Required:

Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards

Experience with:

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

