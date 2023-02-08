Software Development Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 8, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Senior Software Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical knowledge – Required:

  • Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards
  • Experience with:
  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

