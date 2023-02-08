Solutions Architect (Domain Architect)

The Domain Architect strategically advises on and drives the Retail strategy that underpins all business solutions, creates the architecture for these platforms and leads the realization of the architecture roadmap into the target state. Deep subject matter knowledge relating to Retail ERP solutions, merchandising master data, procurement, pricing and promotions and analytical systems as applicable to the retail industry is essential.

QualificationsDegree in Information Systems / B Sc. Comp. Science (or similar)Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, ZACHMAN)Some form of Inventory Optimization Certification (Apics or similar)

Experience

10 – 15 years working experience within the IT industry.

An in-depth functional understanding of SAP Retail, SAP Master Data, Pricing, Procure to Pay, Order to Cash, Inter module integration and back-office Retail Finance.

minimum 5 years worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP

5 years retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

minimum 5 years understanding of different methods of SAP integration (ALE/IDOC, enterprise services, MFT, PI)

5 years experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5 years excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems.

5 years excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills.

5 years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

5 years demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

5 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

3 years experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

5 years experience in high volume data and files processing, in a batch and real time, integration environment. – desirable

5 years experience in agile practices. – desirable

3 years project management experience of mid-sized projects. – desirable

Desired Skills:

Architecture and design of Retail Solutions and integration to other solutions. Experience with cloud

including AWS and Azure Proven experience creating Retail FMCG solutions

building and maintaining reliable and scalable solutions as well as experience working with varied forms of data infrastructures Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile

Scrum

TOGAF

etc.) Strong analytical

problem-solving and logical skills Strong senior stakeholder management skills Excellent team-working

interpersonal skills Out of the box thinker (lateral) Ability to innovate Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills Excellent organisation and facilitation skills Strong conflict management skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Multinational retailer looking for a domain architect to be based in Cape Town

Learn more/Apply for this position