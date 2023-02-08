Support Engineer (Northern Cape) at Datafin Recruitment – Northern Cape

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist urgently seeks a strong technical Support Engineer to ensure careful and optimal call management and efficiency by providing a high-level of End User support within a VIP environment. You will be based at the Northern Cape branch and will also be expected to manage call escalations to 2nd Level and Specialist Support while assisting with incident management and problem resolution. You will require Matric/Grade 12, be A+ or N+/MCSE Certified or have a suitable IT related tertiary qualification with 3 years’ experience delivering End User Computing Support Services in a customer environment Win10/Office 365, mobility apps, 1st line of support for basic network connectivity and printer support requirements, backup tape management, 3rd party provider facilitation onsite, hands and feet for server room support. You must also have AD and GPO experience (Creating Users and Managing AD), be proficient at PC builds and endpoint installations & have strong communication being able to annunciate clearly when communicating with VIP users, especially foreign language users, and listens to understand.

DUTIES:

Provide a high level of End User support within a VIP environment, ensuring careful and optimal call management and efficiencies.

Manage call escalations to 2 nd Level and Specialist Support as well as customer vendors. •

Level and Specialist Support as well as customer vendors. • Liaise between users, IT Outsource providers and internal IT processes.

Assist with incident management and problem resolution, ensuring minimal impact, and initiate escalation procedure as appropriate.

Identify and escalate persistent incidents.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users in support of the Service Delivery Manager.

Confirm call resolution with end user before resolving of the call on ITSM.

Maintain service and quality levels according to of the company’ business standards, processes and procedures.

Create and update documentation related to all Standard Operating Procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12 Essential.

A+ or N+ / MCSE or tertiary IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3+ years’ experience delivering End User Computing Support Services in a customer environment Win10/Office 365, mobility apps, 1st line of support for basic network connectivity and printer support requirements, backup tape management, 3rd party provider facilitation onsite, hands and feet for server room support.

AD and GPO experience (Creating Users and Managing AD).

Proficient at PC builds and endpoint installations.

Proactively manages the user experience.

Able to annunciate clearly when communicating with VIP users, especially foreign language users, and listens to understand.

Able to correctly analyse and prioritise calls and requests according to business impact and urgencies as well as financial impact.

Can communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users.

Valid Driver’s Licence and own Reliable Vehicle Essential.

Must be available to provide After-hours Standby Support.

Advantageous –

ITIL proficiency.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be a team player with the ability to work in and with a virtual team.

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.

Can work independently.

Must be able to cope under pressure.

Strong attention to detail.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind INTERNAL and EXTERNAL HR and IT policies in place.

COMMENTS:

