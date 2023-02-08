Systems Administrator – Connectivity – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Looking for a natural technical progression from the Senior ICT Support role. This role has additional responsibility whereby national oversight of a technical nature is required for one or more brands. Responsible for administration, the co-ordination, configeration, installation, documentation and management of the companies IT architectures and related services within the enterprise.
Education:
Degree / Diploma in IT
ITIL
MCSE
Experience:
5 Yrs experience in the following: LAN/WAN; ICT Industry experience; System Administration; System Engineer; Problem Management
KPA:
Administration & Management – Window Server;
Administration of LAN WAN Infrastructure
Unified Communications
Networking & Wi Fi
TMS System
NetOps
Desired Skills:
- LAN/WAN
- System Administrator
- ICT
- SYSTEM ENGINEER
- Problem Management