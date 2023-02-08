Systems Administrator – Connectivity – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Looking for a natural technical progression from the Senior ICT Support role. This role has additional responsibility whereby national oversight of a technical nature is required for one or more brands. Responsible for administration, the co-ordination, configeration, installation, documentation and management of the companies IT architectures and related services within the enterprise.

Education:

Degree / Diploma in IT

ITIL

MCSE

Experience:

5 Yrs experience in the following: LAN/WAN; ICT Industry experience; System Administration; System Engineer; Problem Management

KPA:

Administration & Management – Window Server;

Administration of LAN WAN Infrastructure

Unified Communications

Networking & Wi Fi

TMS System

NetOps

Desired Skills:

LAN/WAN

System Administrator

ICT

SYSTEM ENGINEER

Problem Management

