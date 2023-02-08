Systems Administrator – Connectivity

Feb 8, 2023

Looking for a natural technical progression from the Senior ICT Support role. This role has additional responsibility whereby national oversight of a technical nature is required for one or more brands. Responsible for administration, the co-ordination, configeration, installation, documentation and management of the companies IT architectures and related services within the enterprise.
Education:
Degree / Diploma in IT
ITIL
MCSE

Experience:

5 Yrs experience in the following: LAN/WAN; ICT Industry experience; System Administration; System Engineer; Problem Management

KPA:

Administration & Management – Window Server;
Administration of LAN WAN Infrastructure
Unified Communications
Networking & Wi Fi
TMS System
NetOps

Desired Skills:

  • LAN/WAN
  • System Administrator
  • ICT
  • SYSTEM ENGINEER
  • Problem Management

