Systems Engineer – Gauteng

Systems Engineer – Hybrid Cape Town

Tired of the Corporate Rat Race? Join this small growing cyber security company and make your mark.

R 30 000 – R 50 000 plus benefits, flexible working hours



This Cape Town based start-up providing cyber security services to global business, large and small is looking for a motivated and experienced System engineer with solid Linux experience.

Degree or Diploma qualification an advantage.

Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support defensive security.

Maintain and develop our security platform and its capabilities.

Collaborating with the SOC Analysts on developing effective security information and events management

Working with client teams to secure their environment, hardening servers, SaaS, endpoint configurations and networks.

Develop system automation and respond to security incidents.

Minimum Requirements:

Solid Linux skills (approx. 5 years)

Programming or scripting experience with popular modern languages

Familiarity with web applications and services (and related protocols).

Hardening servers, and building security into the platform

Experience and/or knowledge of building Infrastructure as Code

AWS Cloud Infrastructure and Kubernetes experience an advantage.

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

SOC Analysts

Linux skills

Learn more/Apply for this position