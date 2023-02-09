Application Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

The main purpose of this position is the management of end to end delivery, coordinationand implementation of the Drawbridge Programme with primary focus on Application StreamProject. This will involve the day to day management of all stakeholders, activities and tasksas they relate to the delivery of the Project, such as the development; implementation;training and initial support portion of these initiatives. The Project Manager will functionunder the guidance and supervision of the Programme Manager

Minimum qualification Required:

– Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role

– Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically alignedprojects in the banking industry

– Must have implemented Cyber Security Project

– Must have implemented Application related Project

Pre- Requisite requirement

– Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.

– Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to Business

– Previous experience in engaging and managing cross departmental project.

– Previous experience in managing Cyber Security Projects

The following will be an added advantage:

– Professional Project Management Certification

– A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to ProjectManagement Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and / or Prince II

– Security Certifications

– Experience in managing Application Development projects

Desired Skills:

Analytical skills

Customer Service orientation

Presentation Skills

Project management knowledge and skills

Continuous improvement knowledge and skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Competencies:

– Customer Service orientation

– A high level of written and spoken English

– Analytical skills

– The ability to compile own presentations and proposals

– Excellent communication and Presentation skills

– Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project

– The ability to work in teams, manage people, resolve conflict(manage different personalitiesand frustrations level of self and others

– Ability to work under pressure

– Quality assurance knowledge and skills

– Continuous improvement knowledge and skills

– Project management knowledge and skills

– Project planning knowledge and skills

– Give recommendations and advice based on the status of projects

– Understand and interpret interdependencies of all projects

Qualifications/ Certification:

– A minimum of a B degree / Advanced Diploma OR equivalent

– Formal project management qualification / certification will be an added

Key deliverables:

– Managing multiple projects from inception through to implementation.

– Report on project status to different stakeholders

– Facilitate and co-ordinate milestone deliverables and activities of all projects

– Apply strategy processes, design and execution.

– Produce project management plans that includes scope, quality, risk, time, cost, HR,procurement, integration and communication, and to ensure that these are regularlyupdated and maintained.

– Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progressesaccording to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budgetand according to specification and quality standards

– Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced,approved and distributed.

– Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers

– Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilitiesfor the delivery of project outputs

Learn more/Apply for this position