Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client has customers in the US, UK and South Africa which they support via their offices in Cape Town. Development is done in Cape Town and our client utilises the Scrum methodology enabling them to be nimble and accurate in the development of products for both on-premise and cloud implementations.

Role Responsibilities:

Participating in an Agile development process as projects require.

Collaborating with the team to continually improve the SDLC process.

Assisting with the troubleshooting of customer support cases.

Performing regular manual testing to discover bugs within the software.

Manually verifying defect fixes on relevant test systems.

Manually verifying software patches before they are delivered to customers.

Collaborating with the development team to plan, create, manage and execute the overall test plan per feature.

Enabling customers and service organisations by actively engaging on relevant IM channels.

Relevant skills / Experience:

5 – 8 years’ experience as a Quality Assurance / Automation Engineer

3 years’ experience in the following:

Working with modern continuous integration and automated testing practices.

Doing basic development (Python and JavaScript preferred).

Must be able to work across the full technology stack i.e. frontend and backend testing.

Experience in the following is required:

Linux command line basics and Bash scripting



Python / JavaScript (basic scripting) / Jenkins configuration and pipelines



TestNG / JUnit / Groovy / Docker / Protractor / Cypress or similar



REST API Integration and testing / Jira / TestLink / Qmetry

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

Robot Framework / Selenium / Java / MongoDB



Ansible / JavaScript / NodeJS / Angular

