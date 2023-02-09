AWS Data Engineer – 2060

Contract Ends December 2025

Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

AWS Data Engineer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):

e.g. Technical Skills / Technology

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Powershell / Bash

BMW Cloud Data Hub (CDH)

BMW CDEC Blueprint

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

Glue

CloudWatch

SNS

Athena

S3

Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)

Lambda

DynamoDB

Step Function

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

Business Intelligence (BI) Experience

Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)

Kafka

AWS EMR

Redshift

Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.

Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts

Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.

Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations

Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus

Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues

Knowledge of the Agile Working Model

Desired Skills:

AWS EMR

SNS

CloudWatch

