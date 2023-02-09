AWS Data Engineer – 2061 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- AWS Data Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):
e.g. Technical Skills / Technology
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / BashLinux
Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Step Function
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
- Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
- Kafka
- AWS EMR
- Redshif
- Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.
- Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts
- Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.
- Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations
- Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus
- Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues
- Knowledge of the Agile Working Model
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Linux
- Docker