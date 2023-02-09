AWS Data Engineer – 2061

Feb 9, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • AWS Data Engineer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
 Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):
e.g. Technical Skills / Technology

  • Terraform
  • Python 3x
  • SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Big Data
  • Powershell / BashLinux
  • Docker

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • SNS
  • Athena
  • S3
  • Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)
  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Step Function
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation
  • Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
  • Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
  • Kafka
  • AWS EMR
  • Redshif
  • Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.
  • Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts
  • Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.
  • Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations
  • Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus
  • Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues
  • Knowledge of the Agile Working Model

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Linux
  • Docker

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *