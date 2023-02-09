Backend PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Your superb coding abilities as a Backend Developer is sought by an exciting EdTech company where your core role will be to assist in developing and maintaining software products, and work closely with the innovation and new product team. You must have a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent, a Diploma in Development / Programming and BIS Multimedia or BSs Computer Science. You will also need to have Relational database experience (MySQL, Postgres, etc.), experience in server-side scripting languages (example PHP, JavaScript & jQuery), Backend Technologies: PHP 7+, Laravel Framework 8+, Kubernetes, Docker, and Elasticsearch (multicluster HA).

DUTIES:

Take responsibility for work and own the outcome.

Conduct root cause analysis – understand the problem, not the request, and deliver appropriate solutions.

KPIs: Analyse systems for root cause, impact, workarounds, and permanent fixes. Define problem, goal, and acceptance criteria. Conduct research on possible solutions and techniques. Prepare a work breakdown structure. Determine dependencies among deliverables. Estimate duration of deliverables. Identify risks. Document analysis and planning. Work with stakeholders to achieve appropriate solutions.

Deliver high-quality work. Measurable based on comebacks from code review and sign-off.

KPIs: Follow project plan to develop software. Adhere to agreed-upon standards for code. Generate and maintain high-quality code. Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.

Test own work (measurable based on comebacks from testing.)

KPIs: Ensure that all work is tested and fulfils functional requirements before passing on. Prepare a test environment, examples, and instructions. Review code of peers. Deploy changes to live environment.

Deliver high-quality throughput. Measurable based on the number of issues closed per month. Measurable based on several points completed based on complexity and size.

Provide thorough, accurate comments on issues and tickets.

Continuously engage with team members and relevant stakeholders.

KPIs: Keep the work calendar updated. Inform team of whereabouts where relevant. Proactively keep supervisor and team updated on risks and problems. Be available for queries regarding the system. Give guidance to other developers. Share knowledge with peers. Provide support to the support staff.



REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent preferred.

Diploma in Development / Programming.

BIS Multimedia or BSs Computer Science.

More than 3 years’ experience.

Experience in building large scale backend systems.

Experience in native mobile app development.

Experience in large scale hosting and maintenance (e.g., Kubernetes) in a Cloud based or bare-metal Unix environment.

Experience in designing and implementing DevOps lifecycles.

Experience in UI & UX for web and mobile

Relational database experience (MySQL, Postgres, etc.)

Experience in server-side scripting languages (example PHP, JavaScript & jQuery).

Backend Technologies: PHP 7+, Laravel Framework 8+, Kubernetes, Docker, Elasticsearch (multicluster HA), PostgreSQL, Redis, AWS S3, AWS CloudFront, AWS IAM, Cloudflare, Nginx, MySQL, NodeJS

Web Technologies: HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, SASS

Mobile Technologies: Objective-C, Swift, Cocoa pods, iOS 8+ (Foundation, UIKit, Ad Support, Web Kit, Safari Services etc).

Other: Git.

Analysis and design methodologies.

RESTful APIs.

Google Apps APIs.

Knowledge of school administration systems.

Technical specification & documentation.

Backend Technologies: Google Cloud Platform, Kibana, Datadog, Memcached, Cloudflare, Apache, CouchDB or any NoSQL database.

Web Technologies: LESS, Any frontend framework such as ReactJS or [URL Removed] Technologies: Objective-C, Swift, Cocoa pods, iOS 8+ (Foundation, UIKit, Ad Support, Web Kit, safari Services etc).

Other: Azure Devops, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch.

ATTRIBUTES:

Accountable.

Considerate.

Courageous.

Enthusiastic.

Innovative.

Passion.

Desire to make a real difference.

