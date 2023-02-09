Business Analyst 2023-07 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Business Analyst.
A Business Analyst will be drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions
The candidate must be able to conduct successful Stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key Business requirements and must qualify in full as per the undermentioned spec.
PLEASE NOTE; ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL BE CONTACTED
Proven working experience in project management
3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions
BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline
Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)
SQL Database experience (optional)
Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
Ability to work under pressure
Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures
Experience with Mining Systems
IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
2 years Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects
Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous
Exposure to Agile software development
Good verbal and written communications skills
Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical
Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs
A creative problem-solver and solution oriented
A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents
Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively
Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation
Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner
Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria
Strives to do things significantly better
- Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
- Stakeholder Mapping
- Requirements Mapping
- Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
- Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Drafting use case diagrams
- Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed
- Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
- Assist in business process design
- Analyze data and produce reports
A FULL SPEC WILL BE FORWARDED TO SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft and Azure certifications
- SQL Database experience
- Excellent client-facing
- Excellent written and verbal
- organizational skills
- attention to detail
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office