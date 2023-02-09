Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Role Responsibilities:

Unpacking / understanding each functional area.

Working with various team members to work through / understand each functional area.

Interpreting supporting functionality code at a high level.

Presenting functional area capabilities to the team.

Taking ownership of configuration.

Reviewing tasks wherein changes to the business function are implied, or new setup is needed, or upstream/downstream impact is suspected. This includes:

Reviewing bug fixes to make a process operate as designed / intended.

Reviewing / signing-off of Architectural Specification Document of the module being enhanced / fixed.

Working closely with various team members in identifying new business requirements to design business solutions.

Creating Solution Design documents for identified gaps in current offering, based on the business requirement received from the Client.

Identifying potential roadmap items that would enhance the solution for possible new development.

Keeping abreast of industry regulations, developments, trends, etc.

Presenting business / insurance training (Train the Trainer).

Training / supporting various team members in functionality and configuration.

Working closely with the client Product Owner as a stakeholder.

Working closely with Testers (internal and client) and regression teams.

Consulting with / facilitating as required, with various team members to ensure that Client’s “own” their own issues.

Preferred Qualifications:

A BCom qualification is not required, but it, or a similar qualification, or significant progress towards such qualification will be an advantage.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience in a similar role.

Experience with the following:

Writing requirements specifications for information systems.



Manual and automated regression testing.



Lending application systems.

End to end experience of the development lifecycle, including testing and training.

Familiar with UML terminology specifically relating to use-cases and activity diagrams.

Proven experience interacting directly with end users.

Experience in Enterprise Architect or similar modelling tools would be advantageous.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Financial Services

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position