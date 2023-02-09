Data Engineer

Feb 9, 2023

Good news for the Gauteng Job seekers actively looking for Data Engineer Vacancies

The latest Data Engineer vacancy in Sandton has brought a good chance for candidates willing to start their professional careers.

Requirements:

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology.
  • Post graduate degree (advantageous).
  • At least 5 Years experience in Solution Architecture, Data Architecture, Business Intelligence.
  • AWS – Redshift
  • Leading in large-scale digital, data and analytics and/or business intelligence projects.
  • Base SAS programming and SAS data studio.
  • General SAS experience
  • Agile Methodologies experience.
  • In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations
  • Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI)
  • Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
  • Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology
  • Knowledge of retail industry data models
  • Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance

Desired Skills:

  • Data engineer
  • AWS
  • Redshift
  • SAS
  • SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

