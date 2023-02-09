Data Engineer 2023-05 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract position for a Data Engineer.
A technology focused individual, data engineers will need to design, configure, develop and deploy data transformations.
PLEASE NOTE; ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
Data Lake
Data Modeling
Data Architecture
Azure Data Environment
Strong experience of building large scale file shipping and pipelines, ideally using Azure services such as AzCopy and Azure Data Lake. Experience of managing unstructured file meta-data, conversions, standardisation and related workflows. Experience of building analysis jobs that scale on technologies such as Databricks or Azure Batch.
Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety
Phyton – Proficient
PySpark – Proficient
SQL – Competent
Solution Architecture – Competent
API Design – Competent
Containers – Competent
CI/CD – Competent
Azure Cloud – Competent
Data Stream patterns and technology – Proficient
Data engineering design patterns – Competent
Mining data
Minimum 5 years in a data-centric environment working in either SQL Data-Warehousing
Analytics or as a dedicated Data-Modeller
Above average TSQL and SQL server skills
Logical, and Physical Data-Modelling Expertise
Experience with Forward and Reverse Engineering of Existing Databases
Good understanding of Star Schemas, Snowflake Schemas, and Kymbal Methodology
Skilled at formulating Dimensions, measures and attributes and building multi-dimensional models
Experienced with metadata-modelling
Experience with Data-Governance principles and Data-Cleansing.
Experienced at key-formulation: primary keys, foreign-keys, alternate-keys, surrogate-keys indexes, delta-control.
Experience of working with Data-Modelling tools
Some exposure to Cloud computing
Exposure to mining production and operations data would be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Cloud Centric
- Azure Data Factory
- Develop ETL pipelines
- Azure
- Python
- Azure SQL using T-SQL
- Combine and curate data i
- SQL
- Server Synapse
- CosmosDB and TSI
- Build transformation pipelines