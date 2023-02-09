Data Engineer 2023-05

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract position for a Data Engineer.

A technology focused individual, data engineers will need to design, configure, develop and deploy data transformations.

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.



Data Lake

Data Modeling

Data Architecture

Azure Data Environment

Strong experience of building large scale file shipping and pipelines, ideally using Azure services such as AzCopy and Azure Data Lake. Experience of managing unstructured file meta-data, conversions, standardisation and related workflows. Experience of building analysis jobs that scale on technologies such as Databricks or Azure Batch.

Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Phyton – Proficient

PySpark – Proficient

SQL – Competent

Solution Architecture – Competent

API Design – Competent

Containers – Competent

CI/CD – Competent

Azure Cloud – Competent

Data Stream patterns and technology – Proficient

Data engineering design patterns – Competent

Mining data

Minimum 5 years in a data-centric environment working in either SQL Data-Warehousing

Analytics or as a dedicated Data-Modeller

Above average TSQL and SQL server skills

Logical, and Physical Data-Modelling Expertise

Experience with Forward and Reverse Engineering of Existing Databases

Good understanding of Star Schemas, Snowflake Schemas, and Kymbal Methodology

Skilled at formulating Dimensions, measures and attributes and building multi-dimensional models

Experienced with metadata-modelling

Experience with Data-Governance principles and Data-Cleansing.

Experienced at key-formulation: primary keys, foreign-keys, alternate-keys, surrogate-keys indexes, delta-control.

Experience of working with Data-Modelling tools

Some exposure to Cloud computing

Exposure to mining production and operations data would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

Cloud Centric

Azure Data Factory

Develop ETL pipelines

Azure

Python

Azure SQL using T-SQL

Combine and curate data i

SQL

Server Synapse

CosmosDB and TSI

Build transformation pipelines

