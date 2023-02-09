Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Good news for the Gauteng Job seekers actively looking for Data Engineer Vacancies

The latest Data Engineer vacancy in Sandton has brought a good chance for candidates willing to start their professional careers.

Requirements:

A relevant qualification in Information Technology.

Post graduate degree (advantageous).

At least 5 Years experience in Solution Architecture, Data Architecture, Business Intelligence.

AWS – Redshift

Leading in large-scale digital, data and analytics and/or business intelligence projects.

Base SAS programming and SAS data studio.

General SAS experience

Agile Methodologies experience.

In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations

Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI)

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)

Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology

Knowledge of retail industry data models

Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance

Desired Skills:

Data engineer

AWS

Redshift

SAS

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

