Datacentrix clinches two Red Hat partner awards

Datacentrix has won two awards at the Red Hat Annual Awards for 2021, acknowledging the company’s cerrtified Premier and Advanced Business Partners for their business success stories, and other sales and service deliveries.

Quintin Brussow, solution architect: converged solutions at Datacentrix, comments: “Having been a Red Hat partner since 2015, Datacentrix has invested significantly in skills training, culminating in the attainment of sufficient Red Hat certified engineering skills to become a Red Hat Premier Business Partner earlier in 2022. This makes us one of just a few local companies to reach this partnership level from the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions.

“We are now very pleased to also have been awarded the Red Hat Rising Star Award, as well as the Red Hat Deal Award, for 2021.”

Brussow says the Rising Star Award was presented to Datacentrix to acknowledge its continued investment, within a short time-frame, in certified Red Hat skills, as well as to take cognisance of an 83% revenue growth in the period under review.

With regards to the Red Hat Deal Award, he notes that Datacentrix won the title in recognition of its negotiation of a number of complex deals that were brought to fruition, as well as for delivering a number of net new logos and net new business for Red Hat during 2021.

“We are very pleased to see our Red Hat partnership growing in leaps and bounds since over the past seven years,” says Brussow. “Last year was a very successful year together, with excellent recorded growth as noted. Our half-year figures for 2022 are looking very promising also, and with our ongoing Red Hat investment, Datacentrix continues to see encouraging growth in enquiries and interest.”

Samantha Harper, senior marketing manager for partners and alliances: Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Red Hat, says: “The Red Hat Partner Awards are an opportunity for us to show our appreciation and gratitude for the partner community. We view our ecosystem as an extended arm of the Red Hat team, so we were delighted to publicly recognise Datacentrix for their hard work and commitment to Red Hat over the past few years.

“Datacentrix absolutely deserved the Rising Star Award, due to fantastic turnover increases, training their people on Red Hat solutions, and becoming a Premier Partner – Red Hat’s highest reseller achievement.

“The second award – the Red Hat Deal Award – reiterated this, with Datacentrix growing share in multiple key customers in Sub-Saharan Africa. We look forward to a continued successful relationship with Datacentrix,” she adds.