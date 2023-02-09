We are recruiting a Desktop Engineer I on permanent contract in Cape Town.
Qualification Required:
- National Senior Certificate
- A+ N+
Preferred Qualification:
- MCSE
- Hardware Certifications is advantageous
- Mobility Support qualification
- ITIL
- Customer support soft skills
Experience Required:
- 5-7 Years of IT Experience in remote End User Support
- Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist
- Experience in Network Support
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)
- General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardrooms equipment
- Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users
- Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives
- Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support
- Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives
- Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure the delivery of services
- Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality
- Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
- Frequent and appropriate communication with users with the resolution progress of incidents and requests
Work environment:
- Working within a team onsite at the client
Physical demands:
- Remote Support
- Assist with moving IT equipment
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML