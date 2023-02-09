Desktop Engineer I – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 9, 2023

We are recruiting a Desktop Engineer I on permanent contract in Cape Town.

Qualification Required:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • A+ N+

Preferred Qualification:

  • MCSE

  • Hardware Certifications is advantageous

  • Mobility Support qualification

  • ITIL

  • Customer support soft skills

Experience Required:

  • 5-7 Years of IT Experience in remote End User Support

  • Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

  • Experience in Network Support

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)

  • General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardrooms equipment

  • Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

  • Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives

  • Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

  • Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

  • Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure the delivery of services

  • Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

  • Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

  • Frequent and appropriate communication with users with the resolution progress of incidents and requests

Work environment:

  • Working within a team onsite at the client

Physical demands:

  • Remote Support

  • Assist with moving IT equipment

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *