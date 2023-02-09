Developer – AWS (Senior) (1003092) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the development and building of a new robust system.
  • Working closely with the leadership team to execute the company’s technology strategy.
  • Mentoring and providing general design guidance.
  • Creating appropriate estimates and reviewing them with seniors and the team.
  • Contributing to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes.
  • Creating and maintaining documentation of the software design and implementation.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years’ experience relevant development experience.
  • Experience working with the following core AWS technologies:
    • API Gateway | App Sync | Amplify
    • Lamda | CDK | IAM | Cognito
  • Expertise with Rest or GraphQL APIs / OpenAPI / NoSQL Implementation
  • Experience developing serverless applications on the AWS Cloud Stack
  • Proficient in developing, deploying and debugging cloud-based apps using AWS.
  • Ability to identify key features of AWS services.
  • Understanding of the AWS shared responsibility model.
  • Understanding of application lifecycle management.
  • Ability to use a CI/CD pipeline to deploy applications on AWS.
  • Ability to use or interact with AWS services.
  • Ability to apply a basic understanding of cloud-native applications to write code.
  • Ability to write code using AWS security best practices.
  • Ability to author, maintain and debug code modules on AWS.
  • Understanding of the use of containers in the development process.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • API
  • Development

