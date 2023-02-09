Developer – C# (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client holds the constant belief that it’s not only about money and numbers, but the lives and futures of all the people who are impacted by the work they do. With specialised capabilities in frontier and emerging markets, and a passion for Africa and China, our client provides independent advice, analyses and reporting for asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers and brokers.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing a portfolio management system.

Expanding / maintaining the system, from the data layers right through to the UI level.

Working with users, Business Analysts and Product Owners to understand the requirements.

Implementation of best practices, e.g., unit test, following good design principles, understanding, and ensuring appropriate testing is carried out.

Understanding the business impact of technical output.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in a recognized software development or mathematical field.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 years’ development experience.

Experience within the financial sector is beneficial.

Programming and business analysis skills.

Thorough understand of software development principles

Knowledge / exposure to the following:

C#



SQL (Transact SQL) stored procedures

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Shiny Studio | JavaScript



Web API | Bootstrap | TDD, BDD

Clear communicator, both verbally and in writing

Analytical mindset with an interest in new technologies

Proficient understanding of versioning tools

Desired Skills:

C#

Developer

SDLC

