Developer – C# / .Net (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities:
- Leading a project team to deliver on systems and features requested by a Product Owner in an Agile project environment.
- Architect and consult on system design, technologies and processes and liaise between Business Analysts, Product Owners and the development team.
Qualifications:
- Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma.
- Honours or postgraduate degree preferred.
Skills / Experience:
- 4 – 8 years hands on development experience.
- C# / .Net experience essential.
- Strong theoretical programming grounding required.
- Microsoft SQL Server experience.
- Team leadership experience.
- Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns.
- Experience in the following would be beneficial:
- Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI).
- Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC).
- Entity Framework.
- Git Source Control.
- Agile & Test-Driven Development experience.
- Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience.
- Scrum master certification or experience running scrum teams.
- Financial industry exposure.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- SQL