Developer – C# (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a leading global technology organisation located in Somerset West, specialising in delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. With a reputation for security and exceptional performance, they prioritise the hiring of permanent staff and offer comprehensive benefits and job stability. The company culture emphasises progressive modernization and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing / implementation of reusable code across multiple platforms.

Analysis / decomposition of complex problems into manageable tasks.

Maintenance / development of existing and new functionalities and components.

Collaboration with business analysts to refine and execute new requirements.

Continual improvement of code for maintainability and adaptability to changing requirements.

Team-oriented approach and adherence to software development processes and standards.

Assessment / optimisation of application performance and high availability features.

Creation of unit and integrated system tests to demonstrate functionality.

Documentation of system components and usage.

Root cause analysis and resolution of bugs in integrated systems.

Building / deployment on application server.

Execution of functional test scenarios for development testing.

Integration of work from other developers and resolution of system conflicts.

Mentorship and guidance to junior developers.

Technical leadership to the development team and other departments within the company.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Minimum of 5-10 years of relevant experience as a developer in a software development team

Strong proficiency in Microsoft web development tool sets

2-3 years of experience as a Senior Integration Developer in a software development environment

In-depth understanding of .Net framework and C# language

Understanding of the software development life cycle, processes, and techniques

Familiarity with team development tools such as source control (preferred GIT) and documentation tools such as UML

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and their impact on application solutions

Ability to monitor and optimise web server performance, security, backup, recovery, and integrity

Good understanding of the software development life cycle and methodology.

Experience of the following technologies:

In Depth ASP.Net, C#.Net, XML and knowledge



.Net 4.7.2 / Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)



XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation



SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards) / SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Experience in object orientation and composition

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

Visual Studio / SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards



SOAP/REST Services / IBM MQ Series Client interaction

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7 / Entity Framework 6.2.0



Jquery 3.4.1 / Web API 5.2.7 / JavaScript



CSS / HTML / Python / Xamarin

