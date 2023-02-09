Developer – Front End (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:
Highly innovative organisation which only employs the best. Their focus is on continual learning, constantly adapting and keeping ahead of the market. The focus is on R&D, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects (no boring legacy systems) and to work with some of the best in the industry. This is an agile environment, good communication skills are essential as is the ability to collaborate with other subject matter experts.
Role Responsibilities:
- Analysing requirements and creating appropriate software design.
- Communicating status and escalating risks and issues appropriately and timeously.
- Creating / maintaining documentation of the software design and implementation.
- Contributing to the improvement of the team’s development standards and processes.
- Creating appropriate estimates and reviewing them with seniors and the team.
- Developing / releasing software as per the team standards / processes to meet the defined specifications.
- Ensuring that the development / maintenance performed does not compromise the quality / functionality of the software.
- Actively reviewing / fixing all defects found as per the defined quality standards.
- Contributing to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes.
- Helping others improve the quality of their work.
- Making sure your software does what it is supposed to do as per the defined specifications.
- Testing all changes you made and ensuring that existing functionality works as expected.
- Testing your software as per the team’s software quality charter.
- Providing effective and timely feedback on support issues.
- Providing support for product related issues in production in a timely manner.
- Providing support to dependent teams.
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Tertiary qualification or equivalent
Relevant Skills / Experience:
- 4+ years’ development experience.
- Experience working with the following:
- JavaScript ES5/ES6
- HTML (HTML 5 Canvas – advantageous)
- CSS / C# / .Net
- Game and/or mobile development experience
- Productivity tools (e.g. Jira, Confluence, TFS)
- Emulators / OS / Browser experience
- Solid experience in the SDLC process
- Good teamwork and communication skills
- Strong technical abilities
- Understand / participate in Agile practices
- Innovative thinker
- Ability to work in a high-pressure environment
PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Front End Developer
- JavaScript ES5/ES6
- HTML