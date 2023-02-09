Developer – Front End (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Highly innovative organisation which only employs the best. Their focus is on continual learning, constantly adapting and keeping ahead of the market. The focus is on R&D, you will have the opportunity to work on new projects (no boring legacy systems) and to work with some of the best in the industry. This is an agile environment, good communication skills are essential as is the ability to collaborate with other subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Analysing, designing and producing quality software, using the HTML5, CSS, TypeScript and SOLID principles.

Creating / maintaining documentation of the software design and implementation.

Adhering to and improving the defined team standards and best practices.

Creating estimates and reviewing them with seniors and the team.

Communicating status and escalating risks timeously.

Identifying, analysing and fixing scalability and performance issues.

Meeting the defined specifications / requirements within the agreed time.

Actively reviewing / fixing all defects found as per the defined quality standards.

Testing software as per the team’s software quality charter.

Contributing to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes.

Providing effective and timely feedback on support issues.

Providing support for product related issues in production in a timely manner.

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Tertiary qualification or equivalent

Relevant Skills / Experience:



3+ years’ development experience

Experience working with the following:

TypeScript and/or JavaScript



OO experience in C# or Java



HTML & CSS

Game and/or mobile development experience

Productivity tools (e.g. Jira, Azure Boards, TFS)

Understand code static analysis tools – SonarQube/TSLint

Emulators / OS / Browser experience

Understand / participate in the SDLC process

Detailed orientated approach

Understand / participate fully in Agile practices (Scrum)

Good communication skills

Independent and innovative thinker

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Front End Developer

TypeScript

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position