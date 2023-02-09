Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Working with a team of software engineers to fast-track the building of a secure platform, which orchestrates microservices using Kubernetes.

Working closely with software engineers and QA automation engineers in an Agile environment.

Contributing to best practice, software architectural design, and technical strategy.

Support the team lead and mentor junior team members in mastering the tricks of the trade.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT software or engineering qualification is preferred.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years of experience with Java.

Experience with Golang is advantageous.

A proven track record of delivering high-quality software into production.

Knowledge of integration and performance testing.

Experience with object-oriented development techniques and software architectural design patterns.

A good understanding of the SOLID principles and the Twelve Factor App.

Experience working in an Agile environment and with Agile development methodologies like Scrum and Kanban.

DevOps experience (GitLab) with a focus on secure coding principles.

Must have a proven track record in mentoring junior team members.

Advantageous Experience:

Container technologies like Kubernetes, Docker and Helm.

Software architecture, with a microservices focus.

Running applications in the cloud (GCP, AWS, Azure) and on premises.

Infrastructure as code (Terraform/Terragrunt).

Distributed database technologies.

Experience in Unix systems.

Cryptography and public key infrastructure (PKI).

RESTful API, OpenAPI, gRPC, and Protocol Buffers.

