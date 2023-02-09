Developer – Java (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client works with multiple organisations to find a better way to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative SaaS company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day.

Role Responsibilities:

Checking in with your team – help out by doing some coaching but also and get some mentorship.

Meeting with customers to workshop their requirements.

Writing up some technical analysis to give to a junior developer to implement.

Testing your code with the customer’s team.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 years experience in software development

Strong experience working with Java

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

Full stack experience



SaaS development experience



Payments experience

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Java

SDLC

