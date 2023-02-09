Developer – Python (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a fast-growing online business based in South Africa. They are obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their dynamic team. They think big, move fast, take ownership and have a great internal promotion program.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing / building solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience.

Architect and design solutions with the team.

Developing code, making major improvements to non-functional areas.

Developing high quality production code for work of high complexity and scale.

Utilising / improving functional and non-functional testing practices.

Champion, challenge and iterate on best practices within engineering.

Managing change in technologies in the division with due diligence.

Designing solutions for complex problems with difficult decision trade-offs, typically system- or domain-wide.

Leading architecture proposals for your division’s domain.

Participating in and collaborating on architecture proposals across engineering.

Owning the maintenance of architecture documentation in the team.

Supporting alignment of architecture across the organisation.

Being on-call for systems owned by your team.

Responding to and resolving bugs in production for systems in your division.

Responding to alerts and supporting incident response within your division.

Investigating / driving resolution of issues which impact multiple teams.

Triaging / responding to hot-desk support tickets.

Assuming technical lead on major incidents impacting the division.

Leading technical analysis, and design specification documentation.

Assisting with sprint planning, work estimation, and project prioritisation.

Assisting the product teams in helping to determine priorities for technical projects.

Supporting, challenging existing, and defining new engineering processes and directives.

Leading interviews and assessing potential engineering candidates for skills and fit.

Reviewing, and contributing fixes and content to internal documentation.

Reacting to technology trends, identifying risks and opportunities for your divisions technologies, systems, and domains.

Mentoring, coaching and sharing knowledge with your peers in your division.

Sharing knowledge through blog posts, tech talks, and workshops across engineering.

Contributing to discussions and decisions in the division.

Challenging others to always produce work of the highest quality.

Taking on technical project leadership roles for projects across the division.

REST and RPC API implementation and maintenance (using Python).

Developing / maintaining automation tests.

Peering review of team code.

Liaising with various internal stakeholders to discuss project requirements, progress etc.

Analysing / understanding business requirements and producing technical specifications that meet these requirements.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

8 years’ experience in Software Development.

5 – 10 years’ in a software development role.

Understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms.

Experience in writing robust, efficient production code.

Experience with SQL database systems.

Experience with development in a Linux environment.

Proficient in a strongly typed open source language such as Python, Java, Golang, etc.

Open to diversifying language skill sets.

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

JavaScript / React / jQuery.



MySQL/ PostgreSQL / MS SQL.



Memcached / Redis.



Message Brokers / Queues and PubSub systems (e.g. Kafka and RabbitMQ).



Containerisation (e.g. Docker).



Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes).



GitHub / Travis CI / Jenkins.



AWS / GCP / Azure.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

