Developer – React at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is an international organisation that is looking for a senior React Developer to accelerate the development of their SaaS product. Our client is building a collaboration platform that helps teams focus, move quickly, and enjoy their jobs more. Our client is obsessed with simplicity and human-centred design and they believe there’s a rare opportunity to build a huge business in their space. Our client’s vision is for software teams to be able to work together in a simple, uncluttered environment that helps them focus on their real work, while minimising friction and distraction.

Role Responsibilities:

Leading all front-end development of our client’s product, with ownership of the React / JavaScript / TypeScript front-end codebase.

Working closely with the founding team to rapidly design and implement new features.

Advocating for / adopting new approaches and technologies.

Implementing flexible / scalable UI components.

Building out our client’s front-end testing infrastructure.

Influencing the team’s overall technical strategy and architecture.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

10+ years’ experience, ideally.

5+ years’ experience building products in React and TypeScript.

Deep knowledge of core web technologies.

Mastery of a variety of languages, tools and frameworks.

A strong foundation in computer science fundamentals.

Experience with the technologies in our current stack (GraphQL, Apollo, Recoil, CSS modules, Storybook, Node.js, Hasura, Postgres, AWS).

Experience building and scaling web applications with real-time sync.

Knowledge of and experience with information security principles.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

React

JavaScript

TypeScript

Learn more/Apply for this position