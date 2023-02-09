Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Feb 9, 2023

Our client based in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Enterprise Architect to join their fantatsic team.

Job Requirements:

  • Grade 12 with a Degree in Information Systems; BSC Comp Sci, information technology or a similar
  • ITIL and/or COBIT certification
  • Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, etc)
  • 5 or more years of experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware,
  • information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment minimum of two years in Business Process Design.
  • 5 years or more experience in deploying and using enterprise architecture methods and tools.
  • Five or more years of business experience in strategic, business and IT planning and/or business analysis.

Functional Skills Required:

  • Must practically apply existing, new and emerging technologies to new and evolving business and operating models. Conversely, he/she must be able to understand, monetize and operationalize new technologies, as required.
  • Develop, and execute enterprise architecture model.
  • Ability to architect solutions which encompass both functional and non-functional components across multiple elements of the enterprise in every solution designed
  • Software and systems architecture
  • Ability to extract, structure and document solution analysis.
  • Deployment of latest technologies Cloud, IoT, Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity.
  • Lead and facilitate the creation of governance, assurance and standards to guide EA decision making.
  • IT and Project Management.

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Architect
  • TOGAF
  • ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

