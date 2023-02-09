Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client based in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Enterprise Architect to join their fantatsic team.

Job Requirements:

Grade 12 with a Degree in Information Systems; BSC Comp Sci, information technology or a similar

ITIL and/or COBIT certification

Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, etc)

5 or more years of experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware,

information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment minimum of two years in Business Process Design.

5 years or more experience in deploying and using enterprise architecture methods and tools.

Five or more years of business experience in strategic, business and IT planning and/or business analysis.

Functional Skills Required:

Must practically apply existing, new and emerging technologies to new and evolving business and operating models. Conversely, he/she must be able to understand, monetize and operationalize new technologies, as required.

Develop, and execute enterprise architecture model.

Ability to architect solutions which encompass both functional and non-functional components across multiple elements of the enterprise in every solution designed

Software and systems architecture

Ability to extract, structure and document solution analysis.

Deployment of latest technologies Cloud, IoT, Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity.

Lead and facilitate the creation of governance, assurance and standards to guide EA decision making.

IT and Project Management.

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architect

TOGAF

ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

