Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client based in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Enterprise Architect to join their fantatsic team.
Job Requirements:
- Grade 12 with a Degree in Information Systems; BSC Comp Sci, information technology or a similar
- ITIL and/or COBIT certification
- Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, etc)
- 5 or more years of experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware,
- information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment minimum of two years in Business Process Design.
- 5 years or more experience in deploying and using enterprise architecture methods and tools.
- Five or more years of business experience in strategic, business and IT planning and/or business analysis.
Functional Skills Required:
- Must practically apply existing, new and emerging technologies to new and evolving business and operating models. Conversely, he/she must be able to understand, monetize and operationalize new technologies, as required.
- Develop, and execute enterprise architecture model.
- Ability to architect solutions which encompass both functional and non-functional components across multiple elements of the enterprise in every solution designed
- Software and systems architecture
- Ability to extract, structure and document solution analysis.
- Deployment of latest technologies Cloud, IoT, Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity.
- Lead and facilitate the creation of governance, assurance and standards to guide EA decision making.
- IT and Project Management.
