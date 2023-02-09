Frontend Developer – 1911 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Frontend Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Sound knowledge using Angular for building frontends
- Very familiar with Test Driven Development
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end technologies
- Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, SASS
- HTML 5, CSS
- User Experience, Figma
- Selenium for (automated) testing of front ends
- Git using Github Enterprise
- Deployment of Frontend using docker and pipelines (Github actions)
- Front End Architectures
- Basic knowledge in Java and (JAVA EE)
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with Kubernetes, Quarkus
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Angular