Frontend Developer – 1911

Feb 9, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Frontend Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Sound knowledge using Angular for building frontends
  • Very familiar with Test Driven Development
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end technologies
  • Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, SASS
  • HTML 5, CSS
  • User Experience, Figma
  • Selenium for (automated) testing of front ends
  • Git using Github Enterprise
  • Deployment of Frontend using docker and pipelines (Github actions)
  • Front End Architectures
  • Basic knowledge in Java and (JAVA EE)
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)
  • Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with Kubernetes, Quarkus
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence

