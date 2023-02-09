Frontend Developer – 2072 – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 9, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Frontend Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
 Necessary Skills:

  • HTML / JS
  • ReactJS
  • TypeScript
  • Java

Optional Skills:

  • AWS
  • Python

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with
  • the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

