Full-Stack Java AWS Software Engineer – Hybrid – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A wonderful opportunity for a Full Stack Java and AWS Software Developer to join an automotive group that stays ahead of the innovative game within an environment that is building for the future. This company uses powerful innovations and passion to shape the future of sustainable mobility.

You will be responsible for the Design, Development, and maintenance of the platform /applications.

To be part of this brand that creates ground-breaking and emotional premium mobility solutions for the discerning customers of today and tomorrow, APPLY NOW

Skills requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or similar

Java development experience of at least 5 years. (OCA preferable, OCP more so)

At least 2 years AWS experience

Specific technical and functional skills:

Java 11, JavaScript and TypeScript with strong Object Orientated skills

Essential: AWS technologies: SQS, SNS, Kinesis, Lambda, RDS, EKS, ElastiCache, Aurora

Kubernetes and Docker

SQL – PostgreSQL preferable

Spring Boot

JMS (Java messaging system)

JSON, XML and YAML

RESTful endpoints design and implementation

IoC

Reference Number for this position is GZ56480 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

