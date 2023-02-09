Gateway licence for Paratus Zambia

Paratus Zambia has been awarded the last available data gateway license in Zambia from the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA).

Only data license holders can now deploy international gateways, cross-border communications services, and import internet data traffic into the country. This means that Paratus Zambia and the other five data gateway licensees in Zambia hold exclusive rights to import and export internet data capacity. This service was previously limited to mobile network and carrier providers only.

Marius van Vuuren, MD of Paratus Zambia, says: “Being awarded the last gateway license is a major achievement for us. With this license, we can leverage our terrestrial and cross-border fiber network and satellite communications to provide high-quality internet services and import/export internet data capacity to other ISPs in Zambia.

“This presents a great business opportunity for us, and it’s important to note that many ISPs may not be aware of the regulations surrounding internet capacity delivery. We are looking forward to working with them to offer seamless and high-quality services in Zambia.”

Chama Chinyanta, GM: infrastructure at Paratus Zambia, adds: “We started the process in April 2022. We were awarded the ZICTA tender because Paratus meets the necessary infrastructure requirements. For example, our network is connected and spans the southern African region. This means we can deliver what is needed: international data connections to neighbouring countries. We are now one of six providers with this type of license and can import/export data into and out of Zambia.”

Van Vuuren says the company will provide a fully integrated data network service in Zambia and will build digital momentum in the country.