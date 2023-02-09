Information Systems Administrator at Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Vanderbijlpark

Feb 9, 2023

A well establish company in the Vaal area is looking for a Information Systems Administrator within the Human Resources department. The interested party should have experience in system maintenance and human resource field.

We have a culture of forward thinking, innovation and teamwork and looking for a well rounded mature individual to contribute to the team.

Purpose of the job:

Effectively maintain the company Human Resources management system assisting with workflow, process management, innovation and query handling.

Functions of the job:

Systems management:

  • Check system compliance, data security, privacy requirements, workflows and integrity to data accuracy
  • Maintenance of organograms, responsible groups and other linked people.
  • Ensure agreed workflow turnaround times are adhered to, and notify users of non-compliance.
  • Ensure all HR Process templates are up to date and in line with current policies and procedures
  • Ensure employee files are up to date and in complaince with legal requirements

Technical Administration:

  • Provides technical support, troubleshooting, and guidance to HRIS users.
  • Maintain the data sets between Payroll and HR Management System
  • Build, maintain and test workflows in HR Management System
  • Investigate and resolve queries on all system related issues.
  • Monitor permissions, access, personalization, and similar system operations and settings for HRIS users

Stakeholder Engagement

  • Manage all system updates in close liaison with all stakeholders including IT, HR and Payroll users, employees and managers.
  • Assist with the training and implementations of new system functionality or modules
  • Provide support to the HR team and the business on all system-related queries
  • Reporting and consulting on senior management level

Qualifications, Knowledge & Experience:

  • National diploma in Information Systems / Computer Science
  • In dept knowledge of HR Management systems and HR business processes
  • 3 years experience in IT or HRIS environment

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Skills
  • Advanced Excel
  • communication skills.
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Innovative
  • Adaptable
  • problem solver
  • decisive
  • self confident

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical Aid

