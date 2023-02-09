Information Systems Administrator at Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd

A well establish company in the Vaal area is looking for a Information Systems Administrator within the Human Resources department. The interested party should have experience in system maintenance and human resource field.
We have a culture of forward thinking, innovation and teamwork and looking for a well rounded mature individual to contribute to the team.
Purpose of the job:
Effectively maintain the company Human Resources management system assisting with workflow, process management, innovation and query handling.
Functions of the job:
Systems management:
- Check system compliance, data security, privacy requirements, workflows and integrity to data accuracy
- Maintenance of organograms, responsible groups and other linked people.
- Ensure agreed workflow turnaround times are adhered to, and notify users of non-compliance.
- Ensure all HR Process templates are up to date and in line with current policies and procedures
- Ensure employee files are up to date and in complaince with legal requirements
Technical Administration:
- Provides technical support, troubleshooting, and guidance to HRIS users.
- Maintain the data sets between Payroll and HR Management System
- Build, maintain and test workflows in HR Management System
- Investigate and resolve queries on all system related issues.
- Monitor permissions, access, personalization, and similar system operations and settings for HRIS users
Stakeholder Engagement
- Manage all system updates in close liaison with all stakeholders including IT, HR and Payroll users, employees and managers.
- Assist with the training and implementations of new system functionality or modules
- Provide support to the HR team and the business on all system-related queries
- Reporting and consulting on senior management level
Qualifications, Knowledge & Experience:
- National diploma in Information Systems / Computer Science
- In dept knowledge of HR Management systems and HR business processes
- 3 years experience in IT or HRIS environment
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
- Advanced Excel
- communication skills.
- Interpersonal Skills
- Innovative
- Adaptable
- problem solver
- decisive
- self confident
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid