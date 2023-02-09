Information Systems Administrator at Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd

A well establish company in the Vaal area is looking for a Information Systems Administrator within the Human Resources department. The interested party should have experience in system maintenance and human resource field.

We have a culture of forward thinking, innovation and teamwork and looking for a well rounded mature individual to contribute to the team.

Purpose of the job:

Effectively maintain the company Human Resources management system assisting with workflow, process management, innovation and query handling.

Functions of the job:

Systems management:

Check system compliance, data security, privacy requirements, workflows and integrity to data accuracy

Maintenance of organograms, responsible groups and other linked people.

Ensure agreed workflow turnaround times are adhered to, and notify users of non-compliance.

Ensure all HR Process templates are up to date and in line with current policies and procedures

Ensure employee files are up to date and in complaince with legal requirements

Technical Administration:

Provides technical support, troubleshooting, and guidance to HRIS users.

Maintain the data sets between Payroll and HR Management System

Build, maintain and test workflows in HR Management System

Investigate and resolve queries on all system related issues.

Monitor permissions, access, personalization, and similar system operations and settings for HRIS users

Stakeholder Engagement

Manage all system updates in close liaison with all stakeholders including IT, HR and Payroll users, employees and managers.

Assist with the training and implementations of new system functionality or modules

Provide support to the HR team and the business on all system-related queries

Reporting and consulting on senior management level

Qualifications, Knowledge & Experience:

National diploma in Information Systems / Computer Science

In dept knowledge of HR Management systems and HR business processes

3 years experience in IT or HRIS environment

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Advanced Excel

communication skills.

Interpersonal Skills

Innovative

Adaptable

problem solver

decisive

self confident

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position