Lead Application Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

Feb 9, 2023

The role of the Lead Application Developer (.Net) encompasses many activities, including (but not limited to):

  • Design solutions from Business specifications;
  • Construct and implement application solutions;
  • Construct/develop programs including coding, testing and debugging using modern development tools/cloud services and logic apps;
  • Ensure documentation of code/classes;
  • Design application prototypes;
  • Indicate program unit structure;
  • Coordinate application plans with the development team or client;
  • Adhere to WCG System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Life Cycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes;
  • Guide and assist other developers; and
  • Mature the application development processes and code quality

Minimum Competencies

  • Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or applicable Microsoft courses or Development experience;
  • Minimum of 8 years of Microsoft development experience:
  • Technical skills required:
  • Microsoft C#, ASP .Net MVC, Angular
  • Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services
  • Visual Studio
  • Azure DevOps
  • Advantageous:
  • Azure Developer Associate
  • MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)
  • Microsoft Power Platform (Power BI/Power Apps, Power Automate)

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .net
  • DevOps
  • MVC
  • Azure
  • Angular
  • MCSD
  • Power Platform
  • SDLC
  • ALM
  • ASP NET
  • WPF
  • MVC Development
  • C#.Net Development
  • Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *