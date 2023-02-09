Lead Application Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

The role of the Lead Application Developer (.Net) encompasses many activities, including (but not limited to):
- Design solutions from Business specifications;
- Construct and implement application solutions;
- Construct/develop programs including coding, testing and debugging using modern development tools/cloud services and logic apps;
- Ensure documentation of code/classes;
- Design application prototypes;
- Indicate program unit structure;
- Coordinate application plans with the development team or client;
- Adhere to WCG System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Life Cycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes;
- Guide and assist other developers; and
- Mature the application development processes and code quality
Minimum Competencies
- Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or applicable Microsoft courses or Development experience;
- Minimum of 8 years of Microsoft development experience:
- Technical skills required:
- Microsoft C#, ASP .Net MVC, Angular
- Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services
- Visual Studio
- Azure DevOps
- Advantageous:
- Azure Developer Associate
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)
- Microsoft Power Platform (Power BI/Power Apps, Power Automate)
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .net
- DevOps
- MVC
- Azure
- Angular
- MCSD
- Power Platform
- SDLC
- ALM
- ASP NET
- WPF
- MVC Development
- C#.Net Development
- Full Stack Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years