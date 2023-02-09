Lead Application Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

The role of the Lead Application Developer (.Net) encompasses many activities, including (but not limited to):

Design solutions from Business specifications;

Construct and implement application solutions;

Construct/develop programs including coding, testing and debugging using modern development tools/cloud services and logic apps;

Ensure documentation of code/classes;

Design application prototypes;

Indicate program unit structure;

Coordinate application plans with the development team or client;

Adhere to WCG System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Life Cycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes;

Guide and assist other developers; and

Mature the application development processes and code quality

Minimum Competencies

Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or applicable Microsoft courses or Development experience;

Minimum of 8 years of Microsoft development experience:

Technical skills required:

Microsoft C#, ASP .Net MVC, Angular

Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services

Visual Studio

Azure DevOps

Advantageous:

Azure Developer Associate

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

Microsoft Power Platform (Power BI/Power Apps, Power Automate)

Desired Skills:

C#

.net

DevOps

MVC

Azure

Angular

MCSD

Power Platform

SDLC

ALM

ASP NET

WPF

MVC Development

C#.Net Development

Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position