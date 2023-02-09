Lenovo, WEKA to accelerate AI and analytics

Lenovo and WEKA have announced a new global agreement focused on offering solutions for next-generation data management architectures and performance-intensive workloads for delivery in more than 160 markets worldwide.

These solutions will accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics for high performance workloads, including finance, genomics, life science, media and entertainment applications around the world by speeding time to insights while reducing associated costs.

Modern data management solutions need to be reliable, security enhanced, and able to meet the performance and scalability demands of next-generation workloads. As part of Lenovo’s expanding data management investments and momentum, Lenovo will combine WEKA’s hybrid cloud data platform software with its Lenovo ThinkSystem servers to deliver a powerful, high-performance and scalable data management solution for AI and data analytics.

The new ThinkSystem SDS Ready Nodes with WEKA Data Platform software will provide the industry’s broadest configuration choices, offering customers the option to choose from the latest generations of Intel(r) and AMD processors, Nvidia GPUs, NVMe drives, and fast networking selections. Validated WEKA Ready Node systems can be quickly deployed for all scale-out workloads simplifying deployment and eliminating risk resulting in a faster time to production.

“As a global top five storage provider, Lenovo is committed to empowering intelligent transformation and accelerating the new era of IT through deep collaboration with the new scalable data management solutions,” says Kamran Amini, vice-president and GM of server and storage at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “This partnership is an important next step in enabling more customers to seamlessly leverage AI, analytics, and machine learning (ML) to advance their businesses and help solve humanity’s greatest challenges.”

“Lenovo’s industry-leading servers perfectly complement WEKA’s high-performance data platform software. Together, they deliver the robust, highly scalable, performant, and secure foundation that performance-intensive workloads require,” says Jonathan Martin, president of WEKA. “For organisations looking to innovate or power research and discovery with AI, ML, and HPC, this solution promises to be transformative. We are thrilled to be working with Lenovo to deliver it to customers in over 160 countries worldwide.”

Lenovo ThinkSystem SDS Ready Node solutions tested, optimised and certified with the WEKA Data Platform include the ThinkSystem SR630 V2, SR635 V2, SR650 V2 and SR655 V2. With WEKA software licensing available for purchase through Lenovo today, the validated Ready Node systems can be quickly deployed for all scale-out workloads simplifying deployment and eliminating risk resulting in a faster time to production.