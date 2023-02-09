Mobile Application Developer at Kwena

This role is in Parow

Our client is looking for an Application manager to join our Operational division and take over the management of our Support and Acquisition application. The responsibilities of the application manager include the following:

Working together with the marketing team, drive existing and new customer downloads and increased daily usage. Using performance data highlight gaps and work with marketing to address barriers and change behaviours

– Research and Identifying the best support and acquisition functionality to be added to our existing application

– Leading the team in the implementation and upgrading of support and acquisition functionality

– Troubleshooting and resolving any problems with application software

– Sets and implements policies and procedures related to application quality standards and testing.

– Plan, implement and manage new projects related to the client’s App

– Collaborate with multiple teams to constantly innovate the design and functionality of the App.

– Analyze the requirements and propose the best possible solutions

– Analyze and report on app usage data.

– Manage the client’s application performance

– Maintaining up to date knowledge of the latest software developments.

– Investigate and project manage the requirements and implementation of APIs for mobile functionality support and better user performance.

– Work together with marketing, design user journeys and conduct AB tests to increase VAS product uptake leading to an increase in existing customer product holding.

An associate or bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, or a related field and experience working in IT

Specifically, you need an understanding of system design and development, project implementation, and user experience principles

5+ years active experience within a similar role

Google Analytics user experience with experience interpreting results

Experience in E- commerce, Telecoms, Internet or tech related industry required

Project management experience – 3 years +

Business Process automation experience – 3 years +

Previous App support management experience – 2 years +

UX experience relevant to App and Online ( Web ) – 3 years +

Customer Support experience – 3 years +

Some Software development skills will be an advantage

Workflow analysis experience

Skills and competencies:

Good relationship builder and ability to engage with people, negotiate and build strong relationships with cross functional teams

– Organised, with strong attention to detail demonstrated in both campaign planning and post campaign reporting with accuracy of information essential

– Takes initiative to solve problems and ask questions

– Be able to operate in fast paced, pressurised situations

– High levels of tech/ connectivity interest and understanding

– Self – sufficient worker who delivers to timelines under pressure

– High action and performance driven orientation

Desired Skills:

Mobile Development

Mobile Application

Google Analytics

UX

Web

customer service

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position