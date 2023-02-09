Research Administrator (DBA) at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Minimum Requirements

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTSQUALIFICATIONS · A post-graduate qualification EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS · At least 12 month’s administrative experience· Experience within a higher education institution is advantageousSKILLS AND COMPETENCIES · Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)· Proficient in MS office (word, excel, PPT, outlook)· Attention to detail· Ability to work under pressure· Ability to handle difficult students· Honesty and Integrity· Sound moral principles ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS · Must be able to work during weekends when requested

Description

CORE FUNCTIONS PROCESSING OF DOCTORAL THESIS AND ETHICS APPLICATION · Check student’s registration status on Manmis/SIS to ensure that student is currently registered · Capture topic details onto excel database and Manmis/SIS· Regular communication with students and supervisors regarding PPR and Pastoral Care· Communicate with supervisors for prospective examiners, and non-evaluative report of the thesis · Communicate with prospective thesis examiners for their availability · Set-up dates for mock-thesis defence, and final thesis defence· Acknowledge receipt of application submitted to Mancosa Research Ethics Committee (MREC)· Minute taking for the MREC· Inform researcher about the outcome of the ethics application THESIS RATIFICATION AND COMPILATION OF PROVISIONAL GRADUATION LISTS

Compile all the relevant documents based on the ratification check list

Follow up with supervisors if there are outstanding reports

Compile the final ratification pack, ensuring that the checklist is complete

Submit the completed ratification pack to the panel for review and sign-off

Provide a final ratification list to the Graduation Department, as per the agreed upon date

DISSEMINATION OF HARDBOUND THESIS COPIES TO THE MANCOSA LIBRARY · Make sure a copy of all the theses is disseminated to the library. GENERAL ADMINISTRATION · Ensure that the topic processing and ratification spreadsheets are updated and saved on e-common· Provide students with templates and resources· Attend to all queries (email, telephonic, face-to-face)· Conduct regular recons with the DBA coordinator and Senior Research Associate · Minute-taking RESEARCH EVENTS · Assist with the planning and execution of research events (conferences, colloquiums, etc.)· Perform allocated duties on the day of the event.

