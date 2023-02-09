Risk and Data Analyst

A well-established company is recruiting for a

RISK AND DATA ANALYST

SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:

The position requires broad analytical and statistical skills to mitigate potential risk factors that involve healthcare stakeholders and their associated business models. Such risk factors include demographical, morbidity shifts, medicine cost inflation and utilisation changes as it relates to but is not limited to Fraud waste and abuse identification and risk mitigation and predicative analytics. After analysing these factors, decisions, suggestions and implementation of solutions on how to safeguard these organizations against identified risks, and results reported back to the stakeholders.

What you will need?

B Sc/B Com Actuarial Science or Financial Mathematics or Mathematical Statistics

Machine learning/operations research/AI applications

BI experience

Qlik suite of tools essential/Cognos experience would be beneficial

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Microsoft SQL Server 2019 SSIS, including active X-scripting (VB script)

Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Transact-SQL & stored procedures

Understanding Ralph Kimball Data Warehouse star schema methodology

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

