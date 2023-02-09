Security Engineer (IT) – Wits ThirdStream

Main purpose of the job:

To maintain Backups both in ArcServe and SimpliVity, maintain N-Able ensuring patch level security and

maintain Security Levels in Teraco and at client sites

Location:

31 Princess of Wales Terrace Parktown

Key performance areas:

Maintain backups both in ArcServe and SimpliVity

Maintain N-Able ensuring patch level security

Conduct Security Audits

Check and report on Security Levels

Design and implement Solution

Required minimum education and training:

Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator Associate

Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert: Productivity

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience.

Must have a strong working knowledge of N-Able and Arcserve UDP

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Ability to facilitate discussion among people with differing backgrounds and opinions leading to consensus.

High level verbal and written communication.

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions, projects and problems.

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment.

Ability to exercise discretion, work independently and as a part of a multi-disciplinary team.

Must have a high level of customer service orientation.

Must have a positive attitude with the willingness to continuously grow in a fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills will be desirable.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective

position.

The closing date for all applications: 17 February 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Microsoft Office

Security

About The Employer:

ThirdStreamWits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. ThirdStream, a subsidiary of the Wits Health Consortium, is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded and academic organizations in Africa. It supports more than 50 research entities within the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position