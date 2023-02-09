Senior Angular & PHP Developer at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

Description
We are looking for a talented and versatile, can-do-it-all Senior Angular and PHP Developer to join our team. You will be responsible for building, co-ordinating and managing many websites. You must be profound in understanding integration between front end and back end structures. We are looking for someone with the ability to conceptualise and research web-based solutions and can work in a team or independent.
Skills required:
- 5 + years’ experience in Angular 5/6/7/8/9/10
- 5 + years’ hands-on experience with PHP
- Must have worked with on Linux servers
- 5 to 7 years’ experience in Web Design / Development
- Ample knowledge of web best practices
- Must be able to create features that are scalable across multiple browsers, operating systems and device types
- Json and Web API experience
- GIT and SVN experience
- Experience with MySQL, SQL 2008 onwards
- Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, XML, XHTML Development skills
- Deep understanding and troubleshooting of Typescript, Node JS, React JS and JavaScript
- Experience working in an agile environment
Desired Skills:
- HTML5 above
- CSS3 above
- Bootstrap
- XML
- XHTML
- MySQL
- SQL 2008
- Web API
- PHP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma